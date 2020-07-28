Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 8.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,948,000 after purchasing an additional 394,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.41. 134,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. The stock has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.