Mathes Company Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.05. 425,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

