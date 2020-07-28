Mathes Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.85 on Monday, reaching $260.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,381,960. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

