Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.56. 1,793,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,171,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.