Mathes Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,900 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 19,643.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. 123,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

