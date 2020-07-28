Mathes Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.54. 7,452,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

