Matisse Capital Buys 100 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 73,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.45. The stock had a trading volume of 68,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. The stock has a market cap of $310.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.65. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.