Matisse Capital Has $494,000 Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Matisse Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Humana were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

HUM stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

