Matisse Capital Increases Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 28.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 3.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

