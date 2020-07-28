Matisse Capital Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Matisse Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

USB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 281,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.