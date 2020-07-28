Matisse Capital Trims Position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Matisse Capital reduced its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets by 20.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 2,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,547. Templeton Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

