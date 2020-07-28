Max Property Group (MPG) Price Up 45.5% This Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $421,146.14 and $1,534.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 45.5% against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002342 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

