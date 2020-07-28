Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,020 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 4.85% of Maxar Technologies worth $52,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 544,213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 19,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Maxar Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

