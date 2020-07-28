Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading Up 6.2%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.58, approximately 2,293,889 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,731,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -18.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $169,661.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $860,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,797,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,550,537.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,054 shares of company stock worth $12,414,361 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 900.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

