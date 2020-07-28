Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.60 and last traded at $112.32, approximately 322,803 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 301,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.81.
Several analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.
The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 35,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $3,946,221.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,824,563.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,071 shares of company stock worth $25,017,773 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
