Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.60 and last traded at $112.32, approximately 322,803 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 301,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.81.

Several analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 35,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $3,946,221.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,824,563.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,071 shares of company stock worth $25,017,773 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

