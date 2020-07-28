Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $23.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,828. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.