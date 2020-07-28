Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Mercadolibre worth $49,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.65.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $17.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1,053.39. 10,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,200. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $965.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of -252.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.