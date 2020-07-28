Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $166,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 133,186 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 265,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

