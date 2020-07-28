Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Meritage Homes makes up approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.04% of Meritage Homes worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 15.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 137.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 269,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.33. 17,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,410. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

