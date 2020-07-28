Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 84,589 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,589 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,362.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 59,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.20. 950,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

