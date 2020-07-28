Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 58,339 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.29. 13,985,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,134,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

