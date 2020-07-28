Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,308 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,871 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.10. 1,621,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,255. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.78 and a 200 day moving average of $367.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,070 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

