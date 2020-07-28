Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. Metal has a total market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00040723 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.58 or 0.04597985 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00030895 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

