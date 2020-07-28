Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 3,621 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.94. 270,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,762. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

