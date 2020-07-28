Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $756.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $707.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.33. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $756.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.74.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

