Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 298 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises about 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,329,000 after purchasing an additional 794,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 331,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 42.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.65.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

