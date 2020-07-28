Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys Shares of 43,417 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,922,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.61. 139,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

