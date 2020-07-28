Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 195,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $255,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,689 shares of company stock worth $4,395,227 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,777. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.