Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $290.62. 29,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,698. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.50 and its 200 day moving average is $234.65. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.