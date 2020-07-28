Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $443,329,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after buying an additional 1,595,125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.