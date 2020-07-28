Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Steris comprises approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned 0.08% of Steris worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Steris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

STE stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $151.70. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

