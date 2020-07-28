Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $183.21. 39,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

