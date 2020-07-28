Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.1% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.79.

ORLY stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,120. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $463.02. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.38 and a 200 day moving average of $392.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.