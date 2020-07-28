Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

