Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,560.00 target price (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.00.

Shares of BKNG traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,700.51. 8,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,315. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,671.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,640.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

