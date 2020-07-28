Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.41 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $14,853,000. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.66 on Tuesday, reaching $408.78. 30,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,096. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.23 and a 200 day moving average of $333.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

