Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.62 Million Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned 0.07% of CDK Global worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in CDK Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 523,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 11,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,487. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

