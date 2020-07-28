Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $438,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

