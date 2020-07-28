Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $143.46. 46,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,916. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

