Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

ECL traded down $16.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.04. The stock had a trading volume of 96,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

