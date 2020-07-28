Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116,991 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6,225.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 246,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 242,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. 132,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,435. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

