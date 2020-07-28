Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.21. 25,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.22 and a 200 day moving average of $276.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

