Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,750. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.04. 34,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

