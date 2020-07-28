Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 770,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,528,801. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

