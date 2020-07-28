Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.1% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

DHR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.43. The company had a trading volume of 53,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

