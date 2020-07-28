Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.81. 236,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

