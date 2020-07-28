Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 1,325 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.10. The stock had a trading volume of 165,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.