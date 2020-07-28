Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 257 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.49. 66,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

