Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 3,313 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,334. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

