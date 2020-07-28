Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 41 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,629.00.

GOOG stock traded down $14.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,515.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,468.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,375.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

